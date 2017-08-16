Charles Byrd Doesn’t Plan on Taking a Break After Earning UFC Contract

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Charles Byrd
Image Credit: Keith Mills of Sherdog.com

Charles Byrd doesn’t plan on slowing down after earning his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Byrd earned two victories on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. The second time was the charm. Randall Wallace was the victim of a second-round submission. The win earned Byrd the contract.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “Kid Dynamite” responded to the notion that he may want to take a breather:

“No, man. I want to fight in Japan. That’s been my dream, to fight in Japan. They can call me whenever; I’ll tell you that much. I’ll go home. I’ll heal up quick. I’m ready. I’m ready to fight.”

Byrd’s first appearance on the series was a submission win over Jamie Pickett. After failing to earn a UFC contract, he asked to appear on the series again.

“I told the matchmaker I was sick to my stomach; I told him I’d fight again next week. That’s kind of how it felt. You come out here, you put it all on the line, you get the finish, and you don’t get what you came here for. Of course I’m going to come back. What fighter wouldn’t?”

