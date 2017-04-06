Charles Oliveira Sees a Future at Featherweight, Says no Room For Error Against Will Brooks

Charles Oliveira has had well-documented struggles with making weight in the past at 145lbs, yet still sees his future at featherweight.

Oliveira hit the scales a full nine pounds overweight prior to his fight with Ricardo Lamas last November. Due to his inability to make weight, he ended he wound up fighting at 155 pounds in a catchweight bout at The Ultimate Fighter Latin America 3 Finale.

Oliveira’s last failed effort at making weight was the fourth time in ten UFC bouts. This Saturday, Oliveira squares off against former Bellator champion Will Brooks, and will be expected to weigh in at 155 pounds. The Brazilian does not see a home in the lightweight division, however.

With three losses in his past four fights at featherweight, Oliveira has a chance to test himself against a heavier opponent. Losses to Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis and Ricardo Lamas (albeit three of the division’s most gifted fighters) sandwich his last win, a submission victory over Myles Jury in December 2015.

Against Will Brooks, Oliveira sees no room for errors. Step one will be ensuring that the hits the scales according to plan (transcription via MMAJunkie):