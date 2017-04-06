Charles Oliveira Sees a Future at Featherweight, Says no Room For Error Against Will Brooks

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Charles Oliveira
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Charles Oliveira has had well-documented struggles with making weight in the past at 145lbs, yet still sees his future at featherweight.  

Oliveira hit the scales a full nine pounds overweight prior to his fight with Ricardo Lamas last November. Due to his inability to make weight, he ended he wound up fighting at 155 pounds in a catchweight bout at The Ultimate Fighter Latin America 3 Finale.

Oliveira’s last failed effort at making weight was the fourth time in ten UFC bouts. This Saturday, Oliveira squares off against former Bellator champion Will Brooks, and will be expected to weigh in at 155 pounds. The Brazilian does not see a home in the lightweight division, however.

With three losses in his past four fights at featherweight, Oliveira has a chance to test himself against a heavier opponent. Losses to Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis and Ricardo Lamas (albeit three of the division’s most gifted fighters) sandwich his last win, a submission victory over Myles Jury in December 2015.

Against Will Brooks, Oliveira sees no room for errors. Step one will be ensuring that the hits the scales according to plan (transcription via MMAJunkie):

“You can make mistakes when you fight,” said Oliveira. “I made some of those, but I learned to fight with more pressure in my fights.

“Will Brooks is a very tough guy, and he’ll be a hard fight. I learned that ‘Cowboy’ did a great job in the cage and pressured [Brooks] a lot. I can do that, too. But a fight’s a fight. I’ll do my best – you’ll see.”

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...
Will Brooks

Will Brooks on Holding UFC Gold: ‘I Feel it in my Bones’

0
Will Brooks sees an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title reign in his future. Brooks meets Charles Oliveira this Saturday night (April 8) inside the...
video

‘If Conor McGregor Beats Mayweather, He’ll be President of Ireland’ – Andre Berto

0
Floyd Mayweather Jr. could potentially stand in the way of Conor McGregor becoming president of Ireland, or even the U.S.A, according to Andre Berto. For...
UFC 210

Daniel Cormier Accuses Jon Jones of Desperation For Appearing at UFC 210

0
Incumbent UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier feels the presence of Jon Jones at UFC 210 makes the former champion look 'desperate'. Cormier has never...
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira Sees a Future at Featherweight, Says no Room For Error Against Will...

0
Charles Oliveira has had well-documented struggles with making weight in the past at 145lbs, yet still sees his future at featherweight.   Oliveira hit the scales...