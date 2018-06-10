Charles Oliveira Still Wants Featherweight Return Despite UFC 225 Win

Charles Oliveira isn’t letting go of his desire to return to featherweight

Oliveira took on Clay Guida on the preliminary portion of UFC 225 last night (June 9). In the first round, “do Bronx” latched onto a guillotine choke for the submission victory. He has now gone 2-1 since his return to lightweight.

During his post-fight media scrum, Oliveira said he still has his sights set on a return to 145 pounds:

“I want to drop down to 145, and I think I can beat a lot of fighters. I think not because these lightweights, these guys can be stronger than me. I think I did very good at 145, and I want to drop down again, because I have good people to cut weight.”

Oliveira’s victory over Guida was a bounce back win. He had lost his previous bout to Paul Felder via TKO. Oliveira was forced to move back up to 155 pounds after missing weight by 10 pounds against Ricardo Lamas. In his return to lightweight, Oliveira submitted former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks in the opening frame.

UFC 225 was held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In the main event, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker took on Yoel Romero. The bout was a non-title fight due to Romero missing weight. Whittaker earned a split decision win in a “Fight of the Year” candidate.

The co-main event saw Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos compete for the interim welterweight title. Covington earned a unanimous decision victory over dos Anjos to capture the gold. He then called out main champion Tyron Woodley.

What division should Charles Oliveira compete in going forward?