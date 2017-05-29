Charles Oliveira is Still Eyeing Featherweight Return

Despite being successful in his return to lightweight, Charles Oliveira wants to move back down.

In his last outing, Oliveira submitted former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks in quick fashion. Oliveira had been forced to move back up to 155 pounds after failed weight cuts at featherweight.

While “do Bronx” isn’t opposed to staying at lightweight, his ideal circumstance would be to return to 145 pounds (via MMAFighting.com):

“People were shocked when I was 10 pounds over in Mexico (against Ricardo Lamas), but they forget I took the fight on 19 days’ notice after a hard fight with Anthony Pettis. I was hurt after that fight, I wasn’t training at all, and had to lose a lot of weight. I can easily make 155 pounds, but I felt terrible before that fight (with Lamas). That’s why the UFC asked me to fight at 155 now. But I have a new team now, and everything is perfect.”

Oliveira is confident that his weight cutting issues are behind him and that he’d be able to make the featherweight limit from here on.

“If you put me at 145, I’ll make weight like everyone else. I’m happy, in a good moment. This is the time to go back to 145, make it happen and become UFC champion.”