Charles Oliveira on Lightweight Run Going Forward: ‘The Future Belongs to God’

Charles Oliveira isn’t ruling out a return to the featherweight division.

Oliveira last fought back in Nov. 2016 against Ricardo Lamas. The fight was set to be a featherweight bout, but “do Bronx” failed to make weight. It was the fourth time Oliveira failed to make the 145-pound limit. He lost the bout by second-round submission.

On April 8, Oliveira will return to the lightweight division to take on Will Brooks at UFC 210. Despite moving back up, “do Bronx” isn’t ready to fully commit to another 155-pound run. He told MMAJunkie.com that whatever happens after the fight is in God’s hands: