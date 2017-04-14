Charles Oliveira Says There’s no Need For NYSAC Suspension

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Charles Oliveira
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Charles Oliveira doesn’t see the point in his 60-day suspension.

Oliveira is coming off a first-round submission win over former Bellator lightweight title holder Will Brooks. The two met at UFC 210 this past Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

After the fight, “do Bronx” jumped next to the cage door to hug his team. The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) suspended him as a result. Oliveira told MMAJunkie.com that he doesn’t agree with the suspension and he hopes the time away from competition doesn’t hinder anything:

“I was super sad, actually. After a fight like that, of how it unfolded and how I won – and, man, I jumped there. It was a matter of fraction of seconds. I jumped and got right back in, practically. I jumped right next to the cage door, just to hug my corner-people and got back in, and the guys issued a punishment. I think there was no need for that. But what are you going to do? It happens. It’s something new to learn: not to jump out of the cage, regardless of it being quick, or just a little bit. It’s not going to interfere in anything, hopefully.”

