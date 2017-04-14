Charles Oliveira Says There’s no Need For NYSAC Suspension

Charles Oliveira doesn’t see the point in his 60-day suspension.

Oliveira is coming off a first-round submission win over former Bellator lightweight title holder Will Brooks. The two met at UFC 210 this past Saturday night (April 8) inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

After the fight, “do Bronx” jumped next to the cage door to hug his team. The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) suspended him as a result. Oliveira told MMAJunkie.com that he doesn’t agree with the suspension and he hopes the time away from competition doesn’t hinder anything: