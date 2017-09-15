Charles Rosa Blames Van Damme’s “Bloodsport” on Fighting Wanderlust

Charles Rosa is a man with an ever growing appetite for fighting around the world and one which he blames on the famous Jean Claude Van Damme movie

Rosa will get to satisfy that hunger when he meets Mizuno Hirota inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena on Sep. 22.

The featherweight, who has tested the waters at lightweight and welterweight, explained his fascination with traveling and fighting to MMAJunkie recently:

“I must have watched [“Bloodsport’” a thousand times as a little kid,” Rosa told MMAjunkie Radio. “As crazy as it sounds, watching that movie was always – I watched that movie, I was like, ‘I want to be that. I want to be a fighter. I want to go travel the tournaments all over the world.’

“(It’s) pretty cool that I’m pretty much living my dream now. I’ve probably watched that movie more times than I’ve ever seen any movie in my life.

“It was always like my dream to go to China or Japan, or one of those Far East countries and fight,” Rosa said. “And represent my country. (To) be able to do this is truly a dream come true. I’m really looking forward to it.

“And I love traveling. And I love fighting. And I love food. I’ve got all three things there. So I’m kind of looking forward to heading out there and getting the win.”