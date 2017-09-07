Charles Rosa Eyeing Win & Bonus Money at UFC Fight Night 117

Charles Rosa wants another bonus, but this time he hopes it’s alongside a victory.

Rosa last competed back in April against Shane Burgos. He fell short in the bout via third-round TKO. The “Fight of the Night” bonus helped soften the blow for Rosa. It was his third bonus in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

During a recent appearance on Flo Combat‘s “Top Turtle” podcast, Rosa said a win to go with the bonus would be ideal for his next bout:

“It was a bittersweet defeat with getting the bonus. I’m hoping when September 22nd comes, I’ll be able to cash in and get a little bit more. Always after the fight I go out, try to go on a couple vacations to different places and stuff like that.”

Rosa will take on Mizuto Hirota inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sept. 22. The bout will be a part of the UFC Fight Night 117 card.