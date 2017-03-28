Charles Rosa: ‘I Was Kind of Frustrated Not Fighting For a Year’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Charles Rosa
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Charles Rosa is glad to finally get back to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Rosa last fought back in Jan. 2016 against Kyle Bochniak. Rosa won the fight by unanimous decision. The American Top Team member hadn’t been booked by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since and it hasn’t been due to injury. He’ll meet Shane Burgos on April 8 at UFC 210.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Rosa admitted he wasn’t happy sitting on the sidelines:

“I’ve fought my whole life. Now that I’m in the UFC obviously I don’t fight anyone on the street, but yeah, this is the longest I’ve been out without a fight, ever. When I was an amateur I would sometimes fight every two weeks. I was 18-2 as an amateur. I was fighting every weekend. One time I fought five times in a month, driving all over the country with Charles McCarthy. I love to fight and that’s why I do it, so that’s why I was kind of frustrated not fighting for a year. I’ve been asking for a fight. I’ve been healthy the whole time. I’ve won two out of my last three, with the loss being a split decision to Yair [Rodriguez] in Mexico, his hometown.”

LATEST NEWS

Matt Mitrione

Matt Mitrione on Cause of Kidney Stones: ‘Probably Just Being Irresponsible’

0
Matt Mitrione will get another chance to take on Fedor Emelianenko. The two heavyweights were supposed to meet last month at Bellator 172 inside the...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman Feels He’ll Get Back in Title Contention if he Dominates Gegard Mousasi

0
Chris Weidman knows what it's like to hold Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold and he wants the title back. The "All-American" not only held the...
Charles Rosa

Charles Rosa: ‘I Was Kind of Frustrated Not Fighting For a Year’

0
Charles Rosa is glad to finally get back to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Rosa last fought back in Jan. 2016 against Kyle Bochniak. Rosa...

No Show Wanderlei Silva tells Chael Sonnen ‘S**k My Balls’ at Bellator 180 Presser

0
Wanderlei Silva was a notable absence from today's Bellator 180 press conference but made his presence known via satellite feed. The MMA legend's no-show was...
Tito Ortiz

Tito Ortiz on Offering to Fight Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 172: ‘It Was One...

1
Tito Ortiz's retirement would've lasted just about a month had he been Fedor Emelianenko's replacement opponent at Bellator 172. Emelianenko was set to take on...