Charles Rosa: ‘I Was Kind of Frustrated Not Fighting For a Year’

Charles Rosa is glad to finally get back to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Rosa last fought back in Jan. 2016 against Kyle Bochniak. Rosa won the fight by unanimous decision. The American Top Team member hadn’t been booked by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since and it hasn’t been due to injury. He’ll meet Shane Burgos on April 8 at UFC 210.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Rosa admitted he wasn’t happy sitting on the sidelines: