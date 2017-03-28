Charles Rosa: ‘I Was Kind of Frustrated Not Fighting For a Year’

Charles Rosa is glad to finally get back to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Rosa last fought back in Jan. 2016 against Kyle Bochniak. Rosa won the fight by unanimous decision. The American Top Team member hadn’t been booked by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since and it hasn’t been due to injury. He’ll meet Shane Burgos on April 8 at UFC 210.
In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Rosa admitted he wasn’t happy sitting on the sidelines:
“I’ve fought my whole life. Now that I’m in the UFC obviously I don’t fight anyone on the street, but yeah, this is the longest I’ve been out without a fight, ever. When I was an amateur I would sometimes fight every two weeks. I was 18-2 as an amateur. I was fighting every weekend. One time I fought five times in a month, driving all over the country with Charles McCarthy. I love to fight and that’s why I do it, so that’s why I was kind of frustrated not fighting for a year. I’ve been asking for a fight. I’ve been healthy the whole time. I’ve won two out of my last three, with the loss being a split decision to Yair [Rodriguez] in Mexico, his hometown.”