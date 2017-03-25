Charles Rosa on Turning Down More Lucrative Options: ‘I Wanted UFC Contract’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Charles Rosa
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Charles Rosa values fighting the best in the world as opposed to making the most money.

Rosa is set to battle Shane Burgos inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on April 8. The bout will be part of the UFC 210 card. It’s going to be Rosa’s fifth fight under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

With the fights on his old contract being fulfilled, Rosa had a chance to explore other options. He told Bloody Elbow that he wanted to fight elite mixed martial artists over earning more money elsewhere:

“I signed a new four-fight contract with the UFC. It was a long process, honestly. I really wanted that contract. I made it happen. We finally got everything, and came to good terms, and got a deal. I got everything I wanted. I’m where I want to be. I want to be in the UFC, fighting the best guys. I had other options, maybe for a little bit better money with other things, but you know what, at this point, I want to be in the UFC. I want to fight the best, and I want to be able to wake up in the morning, and look myself in the mirror, knowing that I’m fighting the best guys in the world, and I can call myself the best fighter when I win the belt.”

