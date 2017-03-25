Charles Rosa on Turning Down More Lucrative Options: ‘I Wanted UFC Contract’

Charles Rosa values fighting the best in the world as opposed to making the most money.

Rosa is set to battle Shane Burgos inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on April 8. The bout will be part of the UFC 210 card. It’s going to be Rosa’s fifth fight under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

With the fights on his old contract being fulfilled, Rosa had a chance to explore other options. He told Bloody Elbow that he wanted to fight elite mixed martial artists over earning more money elsewhere: