Chas Skelly Eyeing UFC 211 Card: ‘I Wanna Beat Someone up, Then Celebrate my Birthday’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Chas Skelly is shooting for the stars.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight has won six of his last seven bouts. He has finished five of his opponents in that stretch. Skelly doesn’t mind fighting anyone anywhere, but ideally his next fight would be against a top 10 opponent at UFC 211.

“The Scrapper” recently spoke to MMANews.com’s Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens on the eighth episode of the MMA News Podcast. Skelly has his sights set on fighting two days after his birthday:

“I want to fight in Dallas, Texas (on) May 13. My birthday is May 11, turning 32 years old, go out and beat someone on the 13th and then celebrate my birthday for the rest of the month. I don’t really care (who my opponent is). I’ll fight anybody, all they gotta do is just give me a call, give me a name. I’m willing to fight,  but the thing is I would like to fight somebody who is kinda well known. I’ve tried my hand in calling people out. I didn’t like degrade anybody online where they would hate me. That’s not really my style, I don’t really care to do that. But (I) just wrote to (UFC matchmaker) Sean Shelby some messages and I’ve asked for certain fights, big name guys that I thought would be good fights.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

