Chas Skelly: ‘I Haven’t Done a Great Job of Promoting Myself’

Chas Skelly isn’t pinning the blame on anyone but himself for not getting more recognition.

Since WME-IMG took ownership of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there has been a greater emphasis on “money fights.” Fighters who promote themselves well and have the “it factor,” tend to get pushed up the ranks quicker.

Skelly admits that he doesn’t exactly have that aspect of the game figured out yet. What helps is that he’ll be on the FX portion of the UFC 211 prelims. UFC 211 looks to be a stacked card, so more eyeballs may be on Skelly than usual.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “The Scrapper” admitted that he hasn’t created much of a buzz for himself:

“I think it’s a little bit of give and take. I think you have to promote yourself, and I think the organization has to also promote you, because they have so many more connections than you do as the athletes. I haven’t done a great job of promoting myself, to be honest with you. I don’t blame the fact that I don’t have a huge buzz around me on anybody else but myself. I should’ve done a much better job of promoting myself and getting myself out there.”