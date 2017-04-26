Chas Skelly Says Calling For UFC 211 Bout Goes Beyond Notoriety

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Chas Skelly
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Chas Skelly is happy to fight in his home state on a stacked UFC 211 card.

Back in February, Skelly told MMANews.com’s Tim Thompson that he wanted to be on the UFC 211 card. “The Scrapper” had just come off a second-round submission victory over  Chris Gruetzemacher.

Skelly got his wish and will be fighting Jason Knight inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Skelly said he’s excited that the people he grew up with will watch him compete live:

“For me, with this fight, more than gaining buzz around my name, or getting more followers or people to watch me. I wanted to fight at my hometown so people from Azle could come out and watch, the people I grew up with. It’s impossible for them to get out and go watch me anywhere else. Dallas is really the only place they could come, unless there’s a card in Forth Worth or something like that. Tickets are expensive, hotel rooms are expensive, and people can’t afford to travel and take a whole weekend and take their family and come watch me fight. So what I wanted was to fight in front of my fans and the people who’ve been following me basically my whole life, watching me wrestle since I was a kid, coming up through high school and college.”

