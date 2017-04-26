Chas Skelly Says Calling For UFC 211 Bout Goes Beyond Notoriety

Chas Skelly is happy to fight in his home state on a stacked UFC 211 card.

Back in February, Skelly told MMANews.com’s Tim Thompson that he wanted to be on the UFC 211 card. “The Scrapper” had just come off a second-round submission victory over Chris Gruetzemacher.

Skelly got his wish and will be fighting Jason Knight inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Skelly said he’s excited that the people he grew up with will watch him compete live: