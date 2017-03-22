Chase Gormley: ‘Bellator is Better For Where my Skill Level is Right Now’

Chase Gormley believes he’s in the right place at the current stage of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Gormley is no stranger to competing for major MMA promotions. The heavyweight is currently signed with Bellator and was also on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. Despite the experience, Gormley feels his skill level doesn’t quite match the UFC’s elite.

MMAJunkie.com recently interviewed Gormley, who explained why Bellator is a good fit for him:

“I like Bellator – they’re really great to me. The heavyweight class is wide open, and I don’t think it would be a smart decision to look at the UFC or one of the other shows. I think (UFC heavyweight champion) Stipe Miocic and all those guys in the UFC are no joke. Bellator is better for where my skill level is right now. I think later on in life, I can make some adjustments and talk about that in the future. The heavyweight champion for Bellator is going to be a big draw, so they want to make sure they get the right people there. That’s why I want to go out there and finish the fight, because I think it positions to me in a (potential) tournament or in a bigger fight or whatever they decide to do. If I go out there and win a boring decision, it puts me back on the back burner. The best thing I can do is go in there and knock him out. Then it at least gives me the opportunity for the title shot.”

Gormley is set to compete against Sergei Kharitonov on the Bellator 175 card. The two heavyweights will meet inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on March 31. The main event of that card features a rematch between former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson and former Strikeforce 205-pound title holder Muhammad Lawal.