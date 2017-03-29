Chase Gormley on Sergei Kharitonov: ‘His Brain Probably Hasn’t Healed All The Way’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Chase Gormley
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Chase Gormley believes Sergei Kharitonov may be easier to put away thanks to his last outing.

Gormley battles Kharitonov this Friday night (March 31) inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The heavyweight bout will be part of the Bellator 175 card. The main card airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET and is set to be headlined by a rematch between Quinton Jackson and Muhammad Lawal.

Kharitonov suffered an upset knockout loss at the hands of Javy Ayala back in Nov. 2016. Gormley told MMAMania.com that he feels the “Paratrooper” may have not fully recovered from the 16-second finish:

“I think he just kinda caught him off guard. Sergei hadn’t fought in a while and probably thought it was gonna be an easy fight and got a rude awakening. I think this fight he’ll probably not make that same mistake, and I’m gonna have a tough fight on my hands, but I think he got knocked out pretty good. His brain probably hasn’t healed all the way. I think that’s gonna play a big role if I go out there the first minute and just try to crack him a good one, he’ll go down a lot easier than if his brain healed all the way.”

LATEST NEWS

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt on Demetrious Johnson: ‘I Can Beat That Dude For Sure’

0
Cody Garbrandt wouldn't mind joining Conor McGregor and holding two titles simultaneously. While McGregor is no longer the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder,...
Matheus Nicolau

USADA Hands Matheus Nicolau One-Year Suspension For Failing Urine Test

0
Matheus Nicolau has accepted his one-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Back in Nov. 2016, Nicolau was pulled from his scheduled UFC Fight...
Chase Gormley

Chase Gormley on Sergei Kharitonov: ‘His Brain Probably Hasn’t Healed All The Way’

0
Chase Gormley believes Sergei Kharitonov may be easier to put away thanks to his last outing. Gormley battles Kharitonov this Friday night (March 31) inside...
Quinton Jackson

Quinton Jackson Further Explains Why he Says MMA is His Biggest Regret

0
Quinton Jackson has raised plenty of eyebrows this week. "Rampage," who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder, recently said his...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson Says Beating Jon Jones is Equal to Winning UFC Title

0
Alexander Gustafsson hasn't forgotten about his back-and-forth title bout with Jon Jones back in Sept. 2013. "The Mauler" fell short in his first bid for...