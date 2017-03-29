Chase Gormley on Sergei Kharitonov: ‘His Brain Probably Hasn’t Healed All The Way’

Chase Gormley believes Sergei Kharitonov may be easier to put away thanks to his last outing.

Gormley battles Kharitonov this Friday night (March 31) inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The heavyweight bout will be part of the Bellator 175 card. The main card airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET and is set to be headlined by a rematch between Quinton Jackson and Muhammad Lawal.

Kharitonov suffered an upset knockout loss at the hands of Javy Ayala back in Nov. 2016. Gormley told MMAMania.com that he feels the “Paratrooper” may have not fully recovered from the 16-second finish: