Chase Sherman Steps in, Meets Damian Grabowski at UFC on FOX 25

Chase Sherman has agreed to step in for Christian Colombo and face Damian Grabowski at UFC on FOX 25.

LET'S GO! UFC on FOX 25

July 22nd, 2017

Sherman (10-3) halted his two-fight losing streak last month at UFC 211, knocking out Rashad Coulter with an elbow. The win was his 10th finish, but first inside the Octagon.

Grabowski (20-4) has dropped his last two, as both Anthony Hamilton and Derrick Lewis have finished him. After winning 19 of his first 20 pro fights, the fighter from Poland has gone just 1-3 over his last four.

UFC on FOX 25 takes place July 22 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Colisum in Uniondale, New York and features former middleweight champion Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum.