Cheick Kongo Defeats Augusto Sakai in Uneventful Affair at Bellator 179

Cheick Kongo was able to get past Augusto Sakai to earn his fifth straight win tonight (May 19).

Heavyweights Kongo and Sakai shared the Bellator cage inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England for Bellator 179.

The action was slow at the start with both men being tentative. The crowd became restless early. A leg kick was there for Sakai. Another leg kick connected for Sakai. Kongo landed one of his own. They engaged in a clinch with Kongo’s back against the fence. The bout ended with little action.

Kongo landed a couple of strikes early in the second stanza. He shot in for a takedown. Sakai dropped down some elbows, but was taken down. He got back to his feet, but Kongo held on to a body lock. Kongo scored another takedown. The two were separated and the action returned standing. Kongo shot in again and Sakai fought off a takedown until the end of the round.

Sakai went for a high kick early in the final frame, but missed. Kongo closed the distance and again they were in the clinch. This time it was brief. Kongo backed up his opponent with a kick to the body. Kongo landed a punch before clinching yet again. Referee John McCarthy separated the two. Sakai moved backwards throughout the fight and allowed himself to be tied up. The fight ended and the fans in London were not happy.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Kongo.

Final Result: Cheick Kongo def. Augusto Sakai via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)