Cheick Kongo: ‘I Don’t Want to Fight Until I’m an Old Guy’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Cheick Kongo
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Cheick Kongo still has some gas left in the tank, but he doesn’t want to overstay his welcome.

Kongo, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter and current Bellator heavyweight, is set to compete this Friday (May 19). Kongo will do battle with Augusto Sakai inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. Kongo is going for his fifth straight win.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Kongo said the clock is ticking on his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“I said that probably two fights ago (that it was almost time to retire), but I don’t want to fight until I’m an old guy with white hair and try to fight with young blood. No, no. My time is almost done. Probably one more year, two more years. Maybe less, I don’t know. I’m thinking about it, no matter what. You never know what life is going to bring to you.”

With Kongo saying his career is likely coming to an end in a year, let us know how the heavyweight will be remembered in the comment section below.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Cheick Kongo

Cheick Kongo: ‘I Don’t Want to Fight Until I’m an Old Guy’

0
Cheick Kongo still has some gas left in the tank, but he doesn't want to overstay his welcome. Kongo, who is a former Ultimate Fighting...
Frankie Edgar

Following UFC 211, Frankie Edgar Feels he Was Never Out of Title Contention

0
Don't call Frankie Edgar's win over Yair Rodriguez a comeback. "The Answer" is no stranger to the brights lights. On what many consider the biggest...
Demetrious Johnson Title

Demetrious Johnson Gunning For 20 Straight UFC Title Defenses

0
Demetrious Johnson couldn't care less if you think he should move up in weight. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder is one...
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Says Anderson Silva’s Stock Isn’t Very High Right Now

0
Georges St-Pierre isn't exactly gung-ho over the idea of fighting Anderson Silva. There was a time when mixed martial arts (MMA) fans were clamoring for...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez Says Dustin Poirier Wanted a Way Out of UFC 211

0
Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier have ditched the good sportsmanship quickly. On the featured preliminary bout of UFC 211, Alvarez and Poirier went to war....
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo Talks Hand Injury That Kept Him Off UFC 211

0
Henry Cejudo thought he could fight off the pain of a hand injury and make it to UFC 211. That didn't happen as Cejudo was...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold Blasts Dana White, UFC President Responds

0
Luke Rockhold isn't thrilled with Dana White's recent comments. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder last competed against Michael Bisping back in...
Ian McCall

Ian McCall Gives Anthony Johnson Career Advice: ‘Get a Lawyer’

0
Ian McCall's advice for Anthony Johnson is short and to the point. Johnson turned a lot of heads when he decided to walk away from...
Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald Making Less Sponsorship Money, Wants Long-Term Gain

0
Rory MacDonald isn't making bank with sponsorship money, but it's all part of the plan. "Red King" is set to make his Bellator debut against...

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee Secures Pair of New Bouts

0
Two more fights have been added to the upcoming UFC Fight Night 112 event, as Tim Means tackles Alex Garcia and Darrell Horcher squares...
Load more