Cheick Kongo: ‘I Don’t Want to Fight Until I’m an Old Guy’

Cheick Kongo still has some gas left in the tank, but he doesn’t want to overstay his welcome.

Kongo, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter and current Bellator heavyweight, is set to compete this Friday (May 19). Kongo will do battle with Augusto Sakai inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. Kongo is going for his fifth straight win.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Kongo said the clock is ticking on his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“I said that probably two fights ago (that it was almost time to retire), but I don’t want to fight until I’m an old guy with white hair and try to fight with young blood. No, no. My time is almost done. Probably one more year, two more years. Maybe less, I don’t know. I’m thinking about it, no matter what. You never know what life is going to bring to you.”

With Kongo saying his career is likely coming to an end in a year, let us know how the heavyweight will be remembered in the comment section below.