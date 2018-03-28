Cheick Kongo Returns at Bellator 199

Cheick Kongo has his next fight lined up under the Bellator banner.

The Viacom owned promotion announced on Wednesday that a heavyweight bout between Javy Ayala and Kongo has been added to Bellator 199 lineup.

For his third straight, Ayala will fight a notable name in the heavyweight division. He picked up a 16-second knockout of Sergei Kharitonov followed up by a loss to promotional newcomer Roy Nelson at Bellator 183 in September, which in turn snapped his two-fight winning streak.

On the flip side, Kongo is looking to get back into the cage after being out of action for nearly a year. He comes into this fight with a five-fight winning streak.

Interesting stat – he’s the winningest heavyweight in Bellator history. Kongo is 7-1 in his last eight bouts.

Bellator 199 is set to take place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed Lawal will serve as the headliner while Paul Daley vs. Jon Fitch in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this upcoming event. Here is the updated card:

Ryan Bader vs. Muhammed Lawal – heavyweight grand prix opening round

Paul Daley vs. Jon Fitch

Javy Ayala vs. Cheick Kongo

