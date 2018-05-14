Cheick Kongo on Potential Bellator Title Shot: ‘I’m Ready to go’

Cheick Kongo will be ready for the call for a title shot if it arrives.

Kongo was in action this past Saturday night (May 12). He took on Javy Ayala on the main card of Bellator 199. Kongo earned a devastating first-round knockout victory.

With the win, Kongo is now on a six-fight winning streak. While he didn’t get a spot on the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, Kongo believes he can be matched with the winner of the tournament. Having not lost since Feb. 2015, the chances of getting that bout appears high.

Kongo had the following to say during the post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie.com):

“In life, you never know; nothing is secure or granted. By the time they organized the grand prix, I was in a renegotiation with my contract. It takes time. Finally, we got an agreement. … These guys are going to fight to get the crown, and I think after that I’ll be the next guy to fight the actual champion. It would be really great for me to stay in the mix so I can (evolve) my skills and not be rusty. Next week, I turn 43. I’m still in good shape, so I’m ready to go.”

The semi-finals for the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix are set. Fedor Emelianenko will meet Chael Sonnen, while Ryan Bader will do battle with Matt Mitrione. Dates and locations haven’t been announced for either fight.

Emelianenko knocked out Frank Mir to earn his spot on the semi-finals. Sonnen nabbed his spot with a unanimous decision win over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. Mitrione defeated Roy Nelson via majority decision to advance to the semi-finals. Bader was able to knock out Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in just 15 seconds, earning him a semi-final bout against Mitrione.

Do you believe Cheick Kongo can become the Bellator heavyweight champion?