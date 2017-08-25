Chidi Njokuani Reveals The Turning Point of His MMA Career

Chidi Njokuani’s rise has taken many by surprise.

Njokuani will clash with former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov tonight (Aug. 25). “Chidi Bang Bang” could be just one win away from a potential title shot. He’s come a long way from where he was years ago.

After being submitted back in March 2013, Njokuani fell to 9-4. Since then, he’s gone 8-0, 1 NC. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Njokuani revealed that his last defeat was when he turned things around:

“I think my turning point was right before I got to Bellator. I just really decided to focus more on training and being more disciplined or staying in the gym a lot. And then it started to show and slowly I just realized if I train a little more I can do a little more, if I train a little harder I can do a little better. Now it’s starting to really come into its own. Now it’s normal for me to be in the gym all the time.”