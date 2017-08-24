Chidi Njokuani Says he Deserves Title Shot With Bellator 182 Win

Chidi Njokuani feels he won’t be denied his due if he defeats Andrey Koreshkov tomorrow night (Aug. 25).

Njokuani and Koreshkov will do battle inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. The bout will serve as Bellator 182’s main event. It’ll be seen by many as the biggest test of Njokuani’s career.

Speaking to MMAMania.com, “Chidi Bang Bang” said he feels a win would solidify him as a rightful title contender:

“I’m sure beating him would definitely put me in talks of a title shot, but seeing how everything is going now, I’m pretty sure Rory is going to get it next and then we’ll go from there. But, I know for sure they won’t be able to deny the fact I deserve a shot after beating Koreshkov.”

When asked about fighters from other promotions cutting the line for title contention, Njokuani didn’t appear too bothered by it.

“I can see Rory jumping ahead. Lorenz did a nice little number while he was in the UFC so, that’s pretty fairly understandable. So I mean I don’t really see where the big problem is. As long as (guys like) Fernando (Gonzalez) keeps winning fights and keeps putting on a good show, he’ll get a shot regardless.”