Chidi Njokuani Says He’d Encourage His Kids to Not be Prize Fighters

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Chidi Njokuani
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

If Chidi Njokuani has kids in the future, don’t expect them to prize fighters.

On Friday night (Aug. 25), Njokuani will take on Andrey Koreshkov in the main event of Bellator 182. A win for Njokuani could put him in line for a welterweight title shot after Douglas Lima defends his gold against Rory MacDonald.

The top Bellator 170-pounder recently appeared on MMA Junkie Radio. He talked about the dangers of fighting and why he wouldn’t encourage his kids to become professional mixed martial artists or boxers:

“I think about the boxers that are dying recently. It’s crazy to me. For instance, if I were to have a kid, if they were trying to get into fighting, I’d encourage them not to. But I’m not just going to go out and say it’s the worst thing to be doing. But I think about it a lot.”

He went on to mention that even sparring sessions can lead to concussions.

“I see people in the gym getting dropped left and right. And it’s like, that can’t be good for them. It can’t be good, getting rocked, taking a little break and then jumping back into sparring. It goes through my mind a lot.”

