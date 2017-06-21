Chinzo Machida Trusts His Experience to Topple James Gallagher

Chinzo Machida has confidence that his level of experience will provide a significant edge against James Gallagher.

The two will compete on the Bellator 180 card this Saturday night (June 24) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Gallagher is a rising featherweight prospect, while Machida has been a prize fighter since 2005 despite getting a late start in mixed martial arts (MMA).

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Machida explained why his experience will be a difference maker:

“I really trust my experience. Not only my experience in MMA, but in martial arts as a whole. I’ve been training (karate) since I was four, and following my dad’s teachings. I’ve been following Lyoto’s trajectory in MMA for a long time, too. I think experience will make a difference.”

He then went on to say that he’s been working hard in the gym to evade strikes and counter at the right time.

“I’m feeling fast and strong in training. And Machida Karate, which we’ve adjusted to a more ‘real’ type of contact fighting, has also given us the ability to defend ourselves without letting our opponents hit us. This is one of our weapons, and it allows us to lead long lives in martial arts.”