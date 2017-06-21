Chinzo Machida Trusts His Experience to Topple James Gallagher

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Chinzo Machida
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Chinzo Machida has confidence that his level of experience will provide a significant edge against James Gallagher.

The two will compete on the Bellator 180 card this Saturday night (June 24) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Gallagher is a rising featherweight prospect, while Machida has been a prize fighter since 2005 despite getting a late start in mixed martial arts (MMA).

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Machida explained why his experience will be a difference maker:

“I really trust my experience. Not only my experience in MMA, but in martial arts as a whole. I’ve been training (karate) since I was four, and following my dad’s teachings. I’ve been following Lyoto’s trajectory in MMA for a long time, too. I think experience will make a difference.”

He then went on to say that he’s been working hard in the gym to evade strikes and counter at the right time.

“I’m feeling fast and strong in training. And Machida Karate, which we’ve adjusted to a more ‘real’ type of contact fighting, has also given us the ability to defend ourselves without letting our opponents hit us. This is one of our weapons, and it allows us to lead long lives in martial arts.”

Latest MMA News

Chinzo Machida

Chinzo Machida Trusts His Experience to Topple James Gallagher

0
Chinzo Machida has confidence that his level of experience will provide a significant edge against James Gallagher. The two will compete on the Bellator 180...
Johny Hendricks

Johny Hendricks Wishes he Made Middleweight Move Sooner

0
Johny Hendricks admits a move to the middleweight division was long overdue. Hendricks is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. After losing...
Chris Weidman

Ranking The Top Five Stunning Knockouts in UFC History

1
It can all end with one punch, resulting in devastating knockouts inside the Octagon. In the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), everything could end...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Says Chiesa & Nurmagomedov Don’t Want to Fight Him

0
Kevin Lee is firing shots at Michael Chiesa and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Lee is scheduled to compete on Sunday night (June 25) against Chiesa in the...
Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko: ‘I Never Considered Myself to be The Best’

0
Fedor Emelianenko doesn't claim to be the greatest fighter of all time. "The Last Emperor" is regarded by many as one of the best mixed...
Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie on Infamous Title Run: ‘I Walk my Own Path’

2
Germaine de Randamie has once again commented on being stripped of her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight title. Back in Feb. 2017, de Randamie...
Stephen Espinoza

Stephen Espinoza Talks McGregor-Mayweather Going From Joke to Reality

0
The thought of a boxing match between Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was a joke, until it wasn't. McGregor and Mayweather are two of the...
Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva Says He’ll Hurt Chael Sonnen a Lot at Bellator NYC

0
Wanderlei Silva wishes to inflict a significant amount of pain to Chael Sonnen. Silva and Sonnen are set to do battle this Saturday night (June...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Says Dana White Told Him GSP Doesn’t Want Title Fight

0
Michael Bisping still hopes to fight Georges St-Pierre, but it may never materialize. Bisping was set to take on St-Pierre sometime this year, but that...
video

Tecia Torres Steps in For Amanda Ribas, Fights Juliana Lima at TUF 25 Finale

0
Former Ultimate Fighter competitor Tecia Torres has agreed to replace Amanda Ribas and fight Juliana Lima at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale next month. Torres,...
Load more