Chris Algieri: Mayweather Has Enough Power to Stop McGregor

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri is weighing in on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather will step inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will compete in a boxing match for the first time in his fighting career. Mayweather wants to end his career with a perfect 50-0 record.

Many boxers have given their take on the match-up. Now Algieri offers his two cents (via Boxing Scene):

“They’re boxing, so the boxer is going to win. I do think Floyd has enough power to stop him, he’s fought 20-plus world champions in a row. At that level, every one hits hard. Conor can win a round I think early. Floyd will make him work to tire him out.”

Algieri believes “Money” has a plan in place and that he’ll wear McGregor down as the fight goes longer.

“Conor could win a round or two on high activity and doing more than Floyd is doing. Although I think Floyd will be setting things up for further rounds. When transitioning from kickboxing to boxing, I was always more of a boxer than a traditional kickboxer. Even still it took me 10 to 15 fights to figure it out.”