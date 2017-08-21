Chris Algieri: Mayweather Has Enough Power to Stop McGregor

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri is weighing in on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor and Mayweather will step inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will compete in a boxing match for the first time in his fighting career. Mayweather wants to end his career with a perfect 50-0 record.

Many boxers have given their take on the match-up. Now Algieri offers his two cents (via Boxing Scene):

“They’re boxing, so the boxer is going to win. I do think Floyd has enough power to stop him, he’s fought 20-plus world champions in a row. At that level, every one hits hard. Conor can win a round I think early. Floyd will make him work to tire him out.”

Algieri believes “Money” has a plan in place and that he’ll wear McGregor down as the fight goes longer.

“Conor could win a round or two on high activity and doing more than Floyd is doing. Although I think Floyd will be setting things up for further rounds. When transitioning from kickboxing to boxing, I was always more of a boxer than a traditional kickboxer. Even still it took me 10 to 15 fights to figure it out.”

