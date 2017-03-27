UFC Fight Night 109: Cedenblad Pulled, Chris Camozzi Meets Trevor Smith in Stockholm

Adam Haynes
UFC Fight Night 109 in Stockholm will be down a Swedish fighter, with news that Magnus Cedenblad has been pulled from facing Chris Camozzi.

Sweden’s Cedenblad has been pulled for undisclosed reasons, but Camozzi has a new opponent in Trevor Smith for the card on May 28 in Stockholm.

Camozzi is riding two straight losses to both Thales Leites and Daniel Kelly in his last appearances inside the Octagon, which is disappointing considering the three-fight winning streak the fighter was enjoying beforehand.

Smith has a 4-4 record in the UFC, with his most recent appearance in the octagon a loss at the hands of Andrew Sanchez in December last year.

UFC’s Stockholm event is headlined by a potential light heavyweight title eliminator between Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira.

