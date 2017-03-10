Chris Dunn on Title Bout With Will Shutt: ‘I Wouldn’t Blink’ (Exclusive)

Chris Dunn is anticipating a barn barner on March 31.

On that date, Dunn will battle Will Shutt for the Ascendancy FC (AFC) featherweight championship. The two are going to meet inside Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, Iowa. It’ll be “Kid Dynamite’s” second fight under the AFC banner.

Dunn recently took the time to speak with MMANews.com. He discussed the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene in the Midwest and why he feels fighters in that area don’t receive a lot of attention:

“We’re all fighting each other and it’s hard for us to get our name out there because of those guys on the west coast and they already have those alibis. Those coaches with big teams that the bigger organizations are already looking at. I’ve fought nothing but tough guys. Shawn’s (West) fought nothing but tough guys, Cody’s (Stamann) fought nothing but tough guys. It comes down to knowing the right guy I guess sometimes. Right place, right time. It’s what it seems like.”

Like Dunn, Shutt has won his last two bouts. Both fighters finished their last two opponents in the first round as well. For Dunn, the upcoming title bout against Shutt isn’t personal. With that said, “Kid Dynamite” is expecting a war.

“I’m excited. He’s a friend of a friend, there’s no hard feelings against Will Shutt at all. I know he’s a tough guy, he’s as tough as they come. Tough as nails. I got his number, I’m sure he knows what I’m about. I don’t expect anything less than fireworks with him. If you guys are out to make the event on March 31st, I wouldn’t blink. Everybody knows me. I like to finish fights and that’s what I’m gonna go out there and do.”

You can listen to our full interview with Dunn below: