Chris Fishgold Out of Cage Warriors 82 Title Fight With Injury

The Promotion’s lightweight champion Chris Fishgold has been forced out of his Cage Warriors 82 title fight with Jani Salmi due to injury.

Fishgold were scheduled to square off in Cage Warriors 82’s co-main event on April 1 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. As of the time of writing, the promotion is yet to announce details of a (potential) replacement bout.

Unfortunately Chris Fishgold has been pulled from his fight at Cage Warriors 82 due to injury #CW82 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2017

Chris Fishgold would have made history with a victory on April 1st, but will now have to wait for another opportunity once he has recovered from the undisclosed injury. The Brit would have become Cage Warriors’ only champion to have amassed three consecutive title defences. To add more disappointment, the champion would have done this in front of a home crowd in Liverpool.

The main event features another hometown fighter, as featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett looks to make his second successful title defence against compatriot Nad Narimani on the night. The event will stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

Cage Warriors 82’s Official Lineup is as follows:

Paddy Pimblett (C) vs. Nad Narimani – featherweight title bout

Molly McCann vs. TBA

Lee Chadwick vs. Tommy Quinn

Perry Andre Goodwin vs. Ellis Hampson – 160-pound catchweight

Frantz Slioa vs. Dean Trueman