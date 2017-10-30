Chris Holdsworth Ends His Silence, Claims T.J. Dillashaw Did Injure Him

Chris Holdsworth has finally told his side of the story to a gym incident with T.J. Dillashaw.

Team Alpha Male’s Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt made waves when they claimed Dillashaw ended Holdsworth’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. They said that Dillashaw kneed Holdsworth in the head after being outworked in a sparring session.

Dillashaw denied those accusations, which caused Holdsworth to speak out. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Holdsworth explained what happened:

“I shot in on T.J. and I was on all fours, he was sprawled out and he kneed me on top of the head. And that was before The Ultimate Fighter. I remember I was kinda jarred up and everyone was watching, and I took like 30 seconds off and I kept going, I kept going through the rounds and I finished practice. But after that practice, I was concussed, and that was my first concussion. And it just kinda kept happening from there.”

He took things a step further, accusing Dillashaw of using performance enhancing drugs.

“There was another instance leading up to the Chico (Camus) fight (in 2014), when he was getting ready for (Renan) Barao. And then it comes to where I hear he’s on some special supplements and stuff, and I just lost respect for the guy. There’s no hard feelings, it’s whatever it is, but he’s a cheater.”