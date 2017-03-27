Chris Weidman Aiming to Prove He is ‘The Best Fighter in The World’ Against Mousasi

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Chris Weidman
Image Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger

Chris Weidman may very well feel the pressures of having his back to the wall going into his next fight against Gegard Mousasi.

Although it may feel like make or break time for the former UFC middleweight champion, Weidman is optimistic that he will, one day, recapture the title lost to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194 in 2015.

“The All American” was riding four consecutive UFC title fight victories into his fight against Rockhold, but two defeats, including a brutal knockout loss to title contender Yoel Romero, has Weidman is in desperate need for a victory against Mousasi next month.

Almost every elite MMA fighter has experienced setbacks in the form of losses. How an athlete moves on is a defining quality, though, and Weidman said his rebound will be one that goes all the way back to the top.

“My goal is to get that championship belt around my waist again – that’s what I want more than anything,” Weidman proclaimed on UFC 210’s extended preview. “You can’t get there without taking it one fight at a time. If I didn’t think I could beat everybody in this division, I wouldn’t be fighting. I just would be done. I feel like I’m the best fighter in the world, and I’ve got a good guy in front of me to be able to prove it.”

Weidman is certainly not low on confidence. Understanding that defeat is a part of growth for a fighter, Weidman aims on taking each bout as it comes, with his next, no different to any other:

“Losing is part of life,” Weidman said. “It’s something that you always have to be able to handle. I’ve just got to get back on the horse and keep on working.”

