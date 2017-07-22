Chris Weidman Dismisses Idea That His Career is Going Downhill

Chris Weidman has heard the naysayers and says he’s ready to prove them wrong.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder is currently on a three-fight skid. He’ll have a chance to get back in the win column tonight (July 22) when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum. They’ll meet in the main event of UFC on FOX 25 inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

The “All-American” recently told Ariel Helwani that the road back to the title begins tonight (via MMAMania.com):

“I’m sure there’s people perceiving it that way, but they are absolutely wrong. I’m on my way up. After this fight, people are going to see who the best guy in the middleweight division is. People are going to want to see me fight for the title and I don’t have to say a word, just watch me Saturday night. People are going to see the truth. I fought doubters, lost three fights in a row, if you see that on paper people think I am on my way down. I understand. Watch the fights, they are all fights I was winning, last one was a weird one and I am capable to go out there and dominate any 185’r.”