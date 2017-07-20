Chris Weidman Envisions Finish Over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on FOX 25

Chris Weidman expects to get back in the win column this Saturday night (July 22).

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder will throw leather with Kelvin Gastelum. The two are set to clash inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Weidman vs. Gastelum is the UFC on FOX 25 main event.

Weidman has been in a slump as of late. He’s lost three fights in a row. In all of those bouts, he was finished. Handing him the defeats were Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, and Gegard Mousasi.

During a recent appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, the “All-American” said he was confident that he’ll be able to put Gastelum away (via MMA Weekly):

“A relaxed, confident, pressure fighter that goes everywhere and gets the finish. I’m prepared for a war, but I have a hard time imagining not being able to get a finish in this.”

Also featured on the main card of UFC on FOX 25 is a featherweight clash between Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins. Light heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante, who is Weidman’s teammate, will also do battle. Getting the main card started will be a bantamweight clash between Jimmie Rivera and Thomas Almeida.