Chris Weidman Envisions Finish Over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on FOX 25

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Chris Weidman
Image Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger

Chris Weidman expects to get back in the win column this Saturday night (July 22).

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder will throw leather with Kelvin Gastelum. The two are set to clash inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Weidman vs. Gastelum is the UFC on FOX 25 main event.

Weidman has been in a slump as of late. He’s lost three fights in a row. In all of those bouts, he was finished. Handing him the defeats were Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, and Gegard Mousasi.

During a recent appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, the “All-American” said he was confident that he’ll be able to put Gastelum away (via MMA Weekly):

“A relaxed, confident, pressure fighter that goes everywhere and gets the finish. I’m prepared for a war, but I have a hard time imagining not being able to get a finish in this.”

Also featured on the main card of UFC on FOX 25 is a featherweight clash between Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins. Light heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante, who is Weidman’s teammate, will also do battle. Getting the main card started will be a bantamweight clash between Jimmie Rivera and Thomas Almeida.

Latest MMA News

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman Envisions Finish Over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on FOX 25

0
Chris Weidman expects to get back in the win column this Saturday night (July 22). The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder will...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa: ‘F*ck Daniel Cormier, He’s a F*cking Fat Wrestler’

0
Jimi Manuwa and Daniel Cormier aren't pals. Manuwa hasn't been shy in expressing his opinion on Cormier's fighting style. The "Poster Boy" isn't a fan of...
Thiago Moises

Thiago Moises Eyeing UFC Debut After LFA 17 Title Bout

0
Thiago Moises' plan is to win another title, then make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. Tomorrow night (July 21), Moises will battle Robert Watley...
Czar Sklavos

Front Street Fights Champion Czar Sklavos Retires From MMA

0
Czar Sklavos has decided to call it a career. With a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 13-5, Sklavos has retired. The Front Street...
James Gallagher

James Gallagher: ‘I’m Going to Bring That Title Back to my Hometown’

0
James Gallagher is eyeing Bellator gold. Last month, Gallagher took on Chinzo Machida inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout was part...
Load more