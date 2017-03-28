Chris Weidman Feels He’ll Get Back in Title Contention if he Dominates Gegard Mousasi

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Chris Weidman
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Chris Weidman knows what it’s like to hold Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold and he wants the title back.

The “All-American” not only held the UFC middleweight title, but he successfully defended it three times. Weidman’s fallen foes were future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida, and Vitor Belfort. All three fighters were former UFC champions.

Eventually, Weidman was dethroned by Luke Rockhold as the top control and ground-and-pound proved too much at UFC 194. “All-American” was set to have a title rematch at UFC 199, but he pulled out due to an injury and had to undergo surgery.

Weidman returned at UFC 205 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City back in Nov. 2016. He was finished by Yoel Romero in the third round courtesy of a flying knee to the side of the head.

At UFC 210 on April 8, Weidman will battle Gegard Mousasi. The former UFC middleweight kingpin is looking to make a statement and get back in title contention (via LowKickMMA.com):

“Once we decided I was fighting Mousasi, we were very excited. It’s a great match-up for me. He’s a tough guy, very experienced. He’s on a nice win streak, so I think this fight is the better fight for me to push myself right back in title contention. I go out there and dominate Mousasi, and they can’t deny it. I’ll be fighting for the belt again.”

