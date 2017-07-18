Chris Weidman: ‘I Feel Like I’m The Best in The World’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Chris Weidman
Image Credit: Getty Images

Chris Weidman isn’t letting a losing streak deter his confidence.

Weidman was the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder and had three successful title defenses. It all came crashing down when Luke Rockhold bloodied and battered the “All-American” to capture 185-pound gold.

A brutal knockout loss to Yoel Romero, followed by a TKO defeat at the hands of Gegard Mousasi pushed Weidman’s skid to three. The former champion told Yahoo! Sports that he still feels he’s an elite fighter:

“Every one of those fights I lost, I was winning those fights and it isn’t like those guys showed they have more potential than me or that their ability is better and I wasn’t in their league. There were times in those fights where it might have looked the other way, where I was leaps and bounds above them. All of them. They got their hands raised that night. They figured out a way to win.”

The “All-American” said he feels unstoppable when he’s on point.

“They got their hands raised and I didn’t, but that doesn’t dictate my potential or where I am in the division. I feel like I’m the best in the world. I just have to go out there and be relaxed and be confident and I don’t think any one of these guys could beat me.”

Weidman will face Kelvin Gastelum on July 22 in the main event of UFC on FOX 25.

