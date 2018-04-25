Chris Weidman: I Have A Lot Of Great Things Coming

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes that his MMA career is far from over, and he is now ready to dominate everybody in his weight class.

Weidman, who is currently 14-3 in his MMA career, suffered three straight defeats in the Octagon before defeating Kelvin Gastelum in July 2017. Unfortunately, Weidman has been sidelined by a reoccurring thumb injury that he suffered during his victory over Kelvin Gastelum. Weidman was recently forced to undergo a second surgery on his thumb after an unsuccessful rehabilitation.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Weidman spoke about his recent injury struggles and the future of his MMA career.

“I have some great fights coming for myself,” Weidman told Ariel Helwani. “I have accomplished a lot, but I am still young in my MMA career, as far as fights. I have a lot of great things coming. I’m not to the point where I am going to start looking back and wishing or saying ‘If I wasn’t injured for that, or this, things would be different.’ I am very blessed in where I am in this sport. I am blessed for everything I have accomplished so far and I am blessed with the abilities that I have.

“When I speak and say I am the best in the world and have the capability to dominate everybody in my weight class, I really believe that. If I give half of my energy to this sport and really didn’t give 100-percent of my mental to this sport, then I could finish my career as a fan favourite; win some, lose some, win some big fights, lose some big fights. But I feel I really have the mentality and the physical abilities to completely dominate my weight class. I have to get back physically first with this hand and get my mentality where I need to be and I can run through everybody.”

Chris Weidman is undoubtedly one of the best middleweights in the world and he is a fighter that the MMA fanbase would love to see back in action, but first, he must get past his injury troubles.

Who would you like to see Chris Weidman fight when he is back to full fitness?