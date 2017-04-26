Chris Weidman: ‘I Think I Would’ve Went on to Dominate Gegard Mousasi’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Chris Weidman
Image Credit: Getty Images

Chris Weidman feels he had Gegard Mousasi right where he wanted him before controversy ensued at UFC 210.

Earlier this month, Weidman took on Mousasi inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY in the co-main event of UFC 210. “All-American” lost the fight via second-round TKO after being hit by a knee to the head that was initially deemed illegal.

Had the fight gone on, Weidman believes he would’ve finished “The Dreamcatcher.” He told Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” that he was dominating the fight (MMAMania.com):

“I think I would’ve went on to dominate Mousasi and even finish him. Now, this is all my opinion and you can argue this back-and-forth and we will never know for that event. But, I do want a rematch because I felt I was dominating the fight. Even in the second round when he came forward and I was doing the backpedaling and he was punching. He didn’t land anything and I was very coherent and I wasn’t rocked. The rest of the round, I mounted him and took his back. I know Mousasi wasn’t happy with the result, judging by him pulling down his flag and telling his coaches to stop the celebration. I know his tune changed at the press conference and he was coached into the way he was talking at that point. But his instincts were right and as a fighter you don’t want to win that way. It was a debacle.”

