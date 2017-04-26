Chris Weidman: ‘I Think I Would’ve Went on to Dominate Gegard Mousasi’

Chris Weidman feels he had Gegard Mousasi right where he wanted him before controversy ensued at UFC 210.

Earlier this month, Weidman took on Mousasi inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY in the co-main event of UFC 210. “All-American” lost the fight via second-round TKO after being hit by a knee to the head that was initially deemed illegal.

Had the fight gone on, Weidman believes he would’ve finished “The Dreamcatcher.” He told Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” that he was dominating the fight (MMAMania.com):