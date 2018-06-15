Chris Weidman & Kelvin Gastelum Exchange Barbs on Twitter

Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum have traded some verbal jabs.

Back in July 2017, Weidman defeated Gastelum via third-round submission. “The All-American” was on a three-fight skid before pulling off the win over Gastelum. Since that time, Weidman has been sidelined due to two surgeries on his thumb.

Meanwhile, Gastelum has bounced back with wins over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping and Jacare Souza. Both men have made the case to become the next contender for Robert Whittaker’s middleweight gold.

Gastelum fired the first shot at Weidman on Twitter:

CHRISPY

If…

-your argument for consideration for a title shot is based upon being the "most decorated", then Whittaker should fight the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center this Fall… — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) June 13, 2018

It didn’t take long for the former UFC middleweight champion to respond:

😟Chrispy??? Now it’s personal…my argument is simple. I am ranked ahead of YOU and I finished YOU in my last fight. https://t.co/EaqAPvdINm — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 14, 2018

Prior to beating Gastelum, Weidman had fallen to Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, and current Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi. Some argue against Weidman getting the next shot as he’s 1-3 in his last four outings.

As for Gastelum, some feel a knockout win over Bisping and a close decision victory over Souza aren’t enough to wash away the memory of Weidman’s submission win. Time will tell who is next for Whittaker, but “The Reaper” may need some extra time to heal. A rematch may very well settle this issue.

Who do you think deserves the next middleweight title shot, Chris Weidman or Kelvin Gastelum?