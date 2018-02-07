Chris Weidman: Luke Rockhold is Living in La La Land

Chris Weidman isn’t too fond of Luke Rockhold’s recent comments on the middleweight division.

This Saturday night (Feb. 10), Rockhold will do battle with Yoel Romero to determine the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim middleweight title holder. Robert Whittaker was scheduled to defend his gold against Rockhold, but was sidelined with a nasty infection.

During a recent UFC 221 press conference, Rockhold said he and Romero have far surpassed the 185-pound division along with Whittaker. Weidman caught wind of the comments and offered a response:

“Rockhold never defended (the) belt (and) got KO’d by Bisping. He refused fights for a year and a half and fought once against (David) Branch who had him KO’d in the (first round). Yoel is coming off a loss. Whitaker if anyone has, but was just given title after GSP resigned. So Rockhold is living in la la land.”

Unfinished Business

Back in December 2015, Rockhold took Weidman’s middleweight title via fourth-round TKO. It was the first loss in Weidman’s professional mixed martial arts career.

Now is the time to speak up fight fans. Have Rockhold, Romero, and Whittaker surpassed the rest of the middleweight division? Or are there still other fighters who can break out? Let us know in the comments below.