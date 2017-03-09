Chris Weidman: ‘Michael Bisping’s Got The Golden Horseshoe up His Ass’

Chris Weidman isn’t impressed with Michael Bisping’s run as middleweight champion.
Bisping knocked out Luke Rockhold in a stunner to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pound gold back at UFC 199. “The Count” went on to defend his title against Dan Henderson, who was the 13th ranked middleweight at the time. Now, Bisping is set to defend his belt against Georges St-Pierre. “Rush” hasn’t fought since Nov. 2013 and is making his middleweight debut.
Weidman, who is a former middleweight champion himself, recently spoke with FOX Sports. He expressed his confusion over Bisping getting a pass on not facing number one contenders:
“Listen, Bisping’s got the golden horseshoe up his ass as champion. This guy, I gave him the opportunity to fight for the belt and he made the most of it. He pulled the punch out and knocked out [Luke] Rockhold and became champion and since then he’s fought the No. 13 ranked guy and then a guy that’s on a three-year long layoff. This one he’s going to make some good money on, so God bless him and his family but man, look at the guys I was fighting when I was champion. I went through the top of the top. I went against Anderson Silva twice, who at that point was debatably still in the prime of his career, had never lost [in the UFC]. The fight before me he beat the crap out of Stephan Bonnar. He didn’t look like he was slowing down at all. I beat him twice. Then I get Lyoto Machida, who was on a big winning streak and was the light heavyweight champ and everybody thought was going to be the middleweight champ. He looked unbeatable at middleweight. Then Vitor Belfort, who was on a four-fight winning streak, all knockouts. Then I had Rockhold. Then, this is some set up he’s got going on as the belt holder.”