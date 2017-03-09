Chris Weidman: ‘Michael Bisping’s Got The Golden Horseshoe up His Ass’

Chris Weidman isn’t impressed with Michael Bisping’s run as middleweight champion.

Bisping knocked out Luke Rockhold in a stunner to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pound gold back at UFC 199. “The Count” went on to defend his title against Dan Henderson, who was the 13th ranked middleweight at the time. Now, Bisping is set to defend his belt against Georges St-Pierre. “Rush” hasn’t fought since Nov. 2013 and is making his middleweight debut.

Weidman, who is a former middleweight champion himself, recently spoke with FOX Sports. He expressed his confusion over Bisping getting a pass on not facing number one contenders: