Chris Weidman: ‘Michael Bisping’s Got The Golden Horseshoe up His Ass’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Chris Weidman
Image Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger

Chris Weidman isn’t impressed with Michael Bisping’s run as middleweight champion.

Bisping knocked out Luke Rockhold in a stunner to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pound gold back at UFC 199. “The Count” went on to defend his title against Dan Henderson, who was the 13th ranked middleweight at the time. Now, Bisping is set to defend his belt against Georges St-Pierre. “Rush” hasn’t fought since Nov. 2013 and is making his middleweight debut.

Weidman, who is a former middleweight champion himself, recently spoke with FOX Sports. He expressed his confusion over Bisping getting a pass on not facing number one contenders:

“Listen, Bisping’s got the golden horseshoe up his ass as champion. This guy, I gave him the opportunity to fight for the belt and he made the most of it. He pulled the punch out and knocked out [Luke] Rockhold and became champion and since then he’s fought the No. 13 ranked guy and then a guy that’s on a three-year long layoff. This one he’s going to make some good money on, so God bless him and his family but man, look at the guys I was fighting when I was champion. I went through the top of the top. I went against Anderson Silva twice, who at that point was debatably still in the prime of his career, had never lost [in the UFC]. The fight before me he beat the crap out of Stephan Bonnar. He didn’t look like he was slowing down at all. I beat him twice. Then I get Lyoto Machida, who was on a big winning streak and was the light heavyweight champ and everybody thought was going to be the middleweight champ. He looked unbeatable at middleweight. Then Vitor Belfort, who was on a four-fight winning streak, all knockouts. Then I had Rockhold. Then, this is some set up he’s got going on as the belt holder.”

LATEST NEWS

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman: ‘Michael Bisping’s Got The Golden Horseshoe up His Ass’

0
Chris Weidman isn't impressed with Michael Bisping's run as middleweight champion. Bisping knocked out Luke Rockhold in a stunner to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Jussier Formiga

Jussier Formiga Motivated by Tim Elliott’s Performance Against Demetrious Johnson

0
Jussier Formiga believes Demetrious Johnson has been figured out to an extent. Formiga currently sits at the third position on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Frankie Edgar Yair Rodriguez

Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez Made Official For UFC 211 in Dallas

0
Frankie Edgar has a dance partner and it isn't Ricardo Lamas. Today (March 9) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the addition of a featherweight...

Yoel Romero: ‘I’m Going to Wait Because I Should be Champion Right Now’

0
Yoel Romero knows he's due for a title shot, so he will wait for it to arise. Despite laying waste to elite middleweights including former...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold: ‘Michael Bisping Knows He’s a Lucky Son of a B*tch’

0
The bad blood between Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping has yet to simmer down. Rockhold and "The Count" have battled twice before. Rockhold earned a...