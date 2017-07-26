Chris Weidman on Bisping: ‘I’m Going to Slap Him in His Mouth’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Chris Weidman
Image Credit: Getty Images

Chris Weidman believes Michael Bisping crossed the line by bringing family into his trash talking.

After his UFC on FOX 25 submission win over Kelvin Gastelum, Weidman issued a challenge to middleweight champion Bisping. With Robert Whittaker potentially sidelined until 2018, the “All-American” ripped into “The Count” in an effort to get a shot at the gold he once held.

The two had a nasty back-and-forth exchange on Twitter afterwards. Bisping then mentioned Weidman’s father:

Weidman was certainly aware of the tweet and took to MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to respond:

“He definitely embarrasses me, but you can’t change your family. My dad is over 60 now, you’ve got to love people for who they are. He’s my dad and obviously he loves me and is supporting me, he’s happy for me, so it’s hard to control his emotions while I’m in the middle of a lot stuff going on, so it is what it is. At the end of the day, it doesn’t give Michael Bisping the right to open up his mouth.”

The former champion followed that up with a warning.

“I might go to Anaheim just to find Mr. Bisping, who wants to bring up my family. I’m going to slap him in his mouth.”

