Chris Weidman on Gegard Mousasi’s Ducking Accusations: ‘That’s Just The Balls on Him’

Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi will collide in just two weeks.

Weidman, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, battles “The Dreamcatcher” inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on April 8 for UFC 210. This will be “All-American’s” chance to get his first win since 2015.

Weidman heard of Mousasi’s ducking accusations before the fight was announced. The former middleweight champion told FOX Sports that the trash talk gave him some added motivation: