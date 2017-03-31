Chris Weidman on Gegard Mousasi’s Ducking Accusations: ‘That’s Just The Balls on Him’

Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi will collide in just two weeks.
Weidman, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, battles “The Dreamcatcher” inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on April 8 for UFC 210. This will be “All-American’s” chance to get his first win since 2015.
Weidman heard of Mousasi’s ducking accusations before the fight was announced. The former middleweight champion told FOX Sports that the trash talk gave him some added motivation:
“I go on vacation and then I get a call saying they’re throwing Mousasi at me, they want me to fight Mousasi and I’m like all right whatever. But again I still don’t know when I’m ready to fight. I want to heal this up. The next thing I know Mousasi’s on Twitter saying I’m ducking him and that’s just the balls on him. I understand he’s trying to do what he can do to get a big fight and he wants to start talking and get his name out there but I just lost recently. I’ve got an injury I’m dealing with and now this guy’s calling me out as if I’m turning down a fight with him. First of all, who the hell does he think he is that I’d be scared to fight him looking at everybody I fought in my career. Secondly, I’m dealing with an injury. Fighter to fighter, you don’t just start calling somebody out right after a loss like that. So I took it a little personal and I’m using it as a little bit of motivation to make him pay for that.”