Chris Weidman on GSP’s Middleweight Title Shot: ‘It Kind of Sucks For The Rest of The Division’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Chris Weidman
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Chris Weidman believes there’s a holdup in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) middleweight division.

The former UFC 185-pound title holder is taking on Gegard Mousasi on April 8 inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. “All-American” is looking to get back in the win column. His last victory came against Vitor Belfort back in May 2015.

While Weidman is focused on “The Dreamcatcher,” he can’t avoid questions regarding Georges St-Pierre’s return against Michael Bisping for “The Count’s” middleweight title. Weidman told Submission Radio (via MMAFighting.com) that it’s a tough break for the rest of the division:

“It’s definitely holding up the division which sucks for everybody in the middleweight division. I understand GSP, he gets the opportunity to fight for the middleweight title against a guy who’s probably less dangerous for him than even at welterweight, fighting a guy like Tyron Woodley. It’s a great opportunity for GSP so I understand where he’s going. Bisping, it’s a great opportunity for him. He gets to make a lot of money fighting GSP and it’s a guy who’s coming up from welterweight who hasn’t fought in three years and, again, he’s not fighting a top contender in the middleweight division. So for those two guys it’s working out great, but for the rest of the division, it kind of sucks.”

