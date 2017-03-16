Chris Weidman on GSP’s Middleweight Title Shot: ‘It Kind of Sucks For The Rest of The Division’

Chris Weidman believes there’s a holdup in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) middleweight division.

The former UFC 185-pound title holder is taking on Gegard Mousasi on April 8 inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. “All-American” is looking to get back in the win column. His last victory came against Vitor Belfort back in May 2015.

While Weidman is focused on “The Dreamcatcher,” he can’t avoid questions regarding Georges St-Pierre’s return against Michael Bisping for “The Count’s” middleweight title. Weidman told Submission Radio (via MMAFighting.com) that it’s a tough break for the rest of the division: