Chris Weidman on Importance of Ray Longo: ‘He Believed in me’

UFC on FOX 25 winner Chris Weidman had a rough go inside the Octagon before his bout with Kelvin Gastelum.

Last night (July 22), Weidman and Gastelum fought in the main event of UFC on FOX 25. Having lost three straight bouts and fighting in his backyard, the “All-American” had his back against the wall.

The former middleweight champion turned the tables with a stellar performance that led to a third-round submission victory. Speaking to Megan Olivi, Weidman talked about how crucial Ray Longo has been to his professional mixed martial arts career:

“Everything. (When) I got to this sport, I knew nothing. I didn’t know how to throw a punch. (I) stay with my people since day one. He’s had my back and he felt like I could stay with the best strikers in the world since I started. He believed in me and I think it took some fights for me to believe in myself, but he got me there.”

When it comes to his strong showing last night, Weidman said it’s all about keeping it fresh and not being fixated on one style.

“It’s a tricky thing. I could be killing some real good dudes, boxers in sparring and he’s saying I can stay in there with the best guys in the UFC. But I got wrestling, I got jiu-jitsu, it’s like what do you really rely on? You’ve just gotta relax and let your instincts kick in and really I think that’s what mixed martial arts is all about. Being able to adapt to every situation. It was a good night.”