Chris Weidman Reflects on Victory at UFC on FOX 25, Calls Kelvin Gastelum ‘Future of the UFC’

By
Dana Becker
-
Chris Weidman
Image Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman did exactly what he needed to do this past Saturday night: win.

Weidman scored himself a much-needed victory, snapping a three-fight losing skid with a submission triumph over Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC on FOX 25. The card took place in his home state of New York from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island.

“To be able to compete in Nassau Coliseum in my own backyard Saturday night in front of 10,000-plus people and have the performance I did, in the situation I was in, was way beyond my wildest dreams,” Weidman posted on Instagram Monday. “Thank you to everyone that came out to the Nassau Coliseum, whether you cheered me or booed me, you all helped create (an) amazing moment.”

Coming off losses to Gegard Mousasi, Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold, the future appeared cloudy at best for Weidman entering the fight with Gastelum, a former Ultimate Fighter winner. But the veteran showed his experience, locking in a choke to get the finish.

“I also want to send a shout out to Kelvin Gastelum, a class act and a true warrior,” he said. “By any standard, Kelvin is champion and, without question, is the future of the UFC.”

Latest MMA News

UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-In Results Bonuses

UFC on FOX 25 Attendance Nears 12,000, $1.1 Million Gate

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced an attendance of 11,918 for their recent event in Uniondale. UFC on FOX 25 took place inside Nassau...
Gian Villante

Gian Villante on UFC on FOX 25 Loss: ‘I Just Waited Too Long’

0
Gian Villante wishes he would've put his foot on the gas sooner at UFC on FOX 25. Villante took on Patrick Cummins inside the Nassau Veterans...
video

Showtime’s ‘ALL ACCESS’ on Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather This Friday

0
Showtime will begin the push towards August 26 and the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor with the first...
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo in Contact With UFC For Potential November Return

0
Jose Aldo may return to action by the end of 2017. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder was last seen competing at...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman Reflects on Victory at UFC on FOX 25, Calls Kelvin Gastelum ‘Future...

0
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman did exactly what he needed to do this past Saturday night: win. Weidman scored himself a much-needed victory, snapping...
Load more