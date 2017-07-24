Chris Weidman Reflects on Victory at UFC on FOX 25, Calls Kelvin Gastelum ‘Future of the UFC’

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman did exactly what he needed to do this past Saturday night: win.

Weidman scored himself a much-needed victory, snapping a three-fight losing skid with a submission triumph over Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC on FOX 25. The card took place in his home state of New York from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island.

“To be able to compete in Nassau Coliseum in my own backyard Saturday night in front of 10,000-plus people and have the performance I did, in the situation I was in, was way beyond my wildest dreams,” Weidman posted on Instagram Monday. “Thank you to everyone that came out to the Nassau Coliseum, whether you cheered me or booed me, you all helped create (an) amazing moment.”

Coming off losses to Gegard Mousasi, Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold, the future appeared cloudy at best for Weidman entering the fight with Gastelum, a former Ultimate Fighter winner. But the veteran showed his experience, locking in a choke to get the finish.

“I also want to send a shout out to Kelvin Gastelum, a class act and a true warrior,” he said. “By any standard, Kelvin is champion and, without question, is the future of the UFC.”