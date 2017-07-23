Chris Weidman Says Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping is Running

After his UFC on FOX 25 victory, Chris Weidman had a message for Michael Bisping.

Last night (July 22), Weidman took on Kelvin Gastelum inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. He submitted Gastelum in the third round with an arm triangle choke. After the fight, Weidman called Bisping a “British bum” who was crying in his house.

Speaking to the media, the “All-American” explained why he called out the 185-pound champion (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s been running. He’s got injuries. I don’t know what he’s doing. I’m the champ. I’m the best guy in the world, and I think people know that. If Bisping grows some balls, that fight will happen. I know (Robert) Whittaker just did a great job winning the interim belt (against Yoel Romero at UFC 213), but I think he’s hurt. He’s got knee surgery. I’m available. I’m ready to go. We’ll see what happens.”

He then said very few people believed in him after suffering a three-fight skid.

“People forget I was 9-0 (and) I was fighting Anderson Silva, I was fighting the best guys this sport has ever seen with no experience. I hit adversity when I was on the top of the world. Most people hit adversity at the beginning when it’s just getting started. I hit adversity when everyone was watching, when everyone had comments and everyone was doubting me. It was a tough situation to be in.”