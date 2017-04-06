Chris Weidman Says he is Too Much For Gegard Mousasi

Chris Weidman feels that he possesses too much for Gegard Mousasi ahead of their middleweight clash at UFC 210 on Saturday.

Weidman certainly showed the world his true potential when he ended MMA legend Anderson Silva’s record UFC win in shocking circumstances. “The Spider” was riding a winning a streak of 16, which was ended by Weidman’s 2nd round KO. The Brazilian’s record title defences also ended at 10.

Weidman defended his middleweight title in the following rematch against Silva, although an unfortunate leg break following a check of the American’s leg kick ended the contest earlier than it should have. Weidman defended the strap two times prior to his own thirteen-fight win streak was ended in dominant fashion by Luke Rockhold.

Weidman’s next fight saw him suffer a brutal KO loss to title contender Yoel Romero, which saw him slip further down the pecking order of the middleweight division. Against Mousasi on Saturday night, Weidman knows he must silence the critics in order to work himself back into title contention:

“As much as you don’t want to pay attention you know what people are thinking,” Weidman told Damon Martin of FOX Sports in a recent interview. “I love being motivated by doubters. There’s definitely a lot of doubters right now who think I’m done and I’m far from done. It excites me and helps me push during every one of those workouts. Not only to become the best I can be everybody but on top to prove some people wrong, it’s an awesome spot to be in. It’s a great time.”

Weidman is more than aware of the consequences losing to Mousasi would bring. Hungry for the strap currently held by champion Michael Bisping, the 32-year-old states that when he is on form, no one can beat him: