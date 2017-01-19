Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi Official For UFC 210 in Buffalo

It was like pulling teeth, but Gegard Mousasi is finally getting a big fight. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced Chris Weidman will go toe-to-toe with “The Dreamcatcher” at UFC 210. The former UFC middleweight champion will return to his home state of New York, but he’ll be a long way from home.

Mousasi has expressed his frustration over not being able to secure opponents. One of his most sought after foes was Weidman. Mousasi has been on a tear. The former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion has won four straight and could be one or two wins away his first UFC title shot.

Back in Sept. 2015, Uriah Hall upset Mousasi with a jumping spinning back kick that turned into a TKO win. Mousasi rebounded with a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Thales Leites. He then finished Thiago Santos and Belfort. In his last bout, Mousasi avenged his loss to Hall with a TKO victory in the first round.

“All-American” is on a two-fight skid. After knocking Anderson Silva off his throne in two championship matches, Weidman successfully defended his 185-pound gold against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort. His run came to a bloody end when the ground-and-pound of Luke Rockhold prevailed.

Weidman was set for a title rematch with Rockhold, but the Serra-Longo Fight Team member was forced to pull out with an injury. Weidman underwent successful neck surgery. He returned at UFC 205 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City against Yoel Romero.

Things didn’t go as Weidman planned.

In the third round, the former champion went for a takedown, but Romero’s flying knee landed flush on the side of Weidman’s head. The fight was stopped and blood poured from the side of his head.

UFC 210 will be held inside the Key Bank Center in Buffalo on April 8.