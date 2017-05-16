Christian Colombo-Damian Grabowski Removed From UFC Fight Night 109

It isn’t often that both fighters in a planned bout come down with injuries, but that is the case ahead of UFC Fight Night 109.

Heavyweights Christian Colombo and Damian Grabowski both informed officials that they will not be able to compete at UFC Fight Night 109 next Sunday from Stockholm, Sweden and the Ericsson Globe.

Colombo (8-2-1) and Grabowski (20-4) were set to begin the event on UFC Fight Pass. With such short notice, it is likely the UFC just moves ahead with the card as is.

Neither fighter has recorded a victory inside the Octagon yet, with Colombo being 0-1-1 and Grabowski 0-2.

UFC Fight Night 109 features Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira and takes place on FOX Sports 1 during the day. Below is the updated fight card:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

• Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira

• Misha Cirkunov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

• Ben Saunders vs. Peter Sobotta

• Omari Akhmedov vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

• Nordine Taleb vs. TBA

• Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 11 a.m. ET)

• Pedro Munhoz vs. Damian Stasiak

• Jessin Ayari vs. Darren Till

• Chris Camozzi vs. Trevor Smith

• Nico Musoke vs. Bojan Velickovic

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 10 a.m. ET)

• Joaquim Silva vs. Mairbek Taisumov

• Damir Hadzovic vs. Marcin Held