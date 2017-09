Chuck Liddell continues to tease a potential bout with Chael Sonnen.

Liddell and Sonnen have developed a bit of a beef. It all started when Liddell was let go from his office job with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Sonnen accused “The Iceman” of phoning it in.

When pressed about a potential match-up, Liddell seemed to dismiss Sonnen as a viable foe. He explained why to TMZ Sports (via MMAMania.com ):