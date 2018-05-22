Chuck Liddell’s Coach Isn’t Thrilled With Comeback Plans

A longtime coach of Chuck Liddell is supportive of his fighter, but would rather not see him back in action.

Liddell made waves when he announced his return to professional mixed martial arts competition. “The Iceman” revealed he’s in talks with Oscar De La Hoya to have a November showdown with Tito Ortiz. If all goes well, then the fight will be under Golden Boy MMA.

Even if a third bout with Ortiz can’t materialize, Liddell still plans on making a comeback. “The Iceman” expressed interest in bouts with Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen. Many have expressed concern over Liddell’s decision as he is 48 and hasn’t competed since June 2010.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” John Hackleman admitted he’d rather see his fighter enjoying retirement:

“I don’t like it, at all. In fact, I don’t like any of my fighters to fight. I wish they were all just training at my gym and were having fun, and that’s what I started The Pit for back in 1985 and I never want anyone to fight. To me, it’s not fun, never has been. So, I don’t want him to fight anymore. But with that said, if he does [want to fight again] and he really has to do it in his heart, then I’m behind him 100 percent.”

The last time Liddell competed, he was knocked out by Rich Franklin in the first round. It was Liddell’s third straight knockout loss. He had fallen to Rashad Evans and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in bouts prior. He hasn’t emerged victorious since late 2007.

Even Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White, who is a friend of Liddell, recently said he’d be bummed out if “The Iceman” returns. Liddell had an office job with the UFC following his retirement, but was cut after WME-IMG took over.

